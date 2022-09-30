Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Purple alert issued on behalf of missing Sarasota man

A purple alert has been issued for Norman Shadd.
A purple alert has been issued for Norman Shadd.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Sarasota

20-year-old Norman Joseph Michael Shadd is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs 140 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Sarasota around 11:30 a.m. He may be wearing a grey shirt and blue hospital pants. Shadd has autism and may need some additional assistance once located. If you come into contact with him, please dial 911 immediately so we can reconnect him with his family.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is issuing this Purple Alert on behalf of the Sarasota Police Department as their PIO is currently in south Sarasota County and experiencing significant connectivity issues.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
Venice Theatre damaged in storm.
Venice Theatre suffers extreme damage in storm
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
The bridges to Siesta Key and Longboat Key are still closed Thursday.
Bridges to Siesta Key still closed; bus service still suspended
Power update
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast

Latest News

Sarasota County deputies saw this downed tree Wednesday on Stone Ridge Trail.
Sarasota County Government issues its Friday update on Hurricane Ian
WWSB Generic Stock 1
U.S. 41 closed in both directions across Charlotte Harbor
Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need...
Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps
All Faiths Food Bank to distribute water, food