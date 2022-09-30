Purple alert issued on behalf of missing Sarasota man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Sarasota

20-year-old Norman Joseph Michael Shadd is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs 140 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Sarasota around 11:30 a.m. He may be wearing a grey shirt and blue hospital pants. Shadd has autism and may need some additional assistance once located. If you come into contact with him, please dial 911 immediately so we can reconnect him with his family.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is issuing this Purple Alert on behalf of the Sarasota Police Department as their PIO is currently in south Sarasota County and experiencing significant connectivity issues.

