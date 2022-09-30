North Port still struggling with flooding, Officials asking drivers to avoid driving through high waters

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As crews conduct water rescues in North Port and Myakkahatchee Creek continues to overrun its banks, North Port Police say they are seeing an influx of drivers cross through high water.

Rescue crews and resources are stretched as crews work with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to save people from flooded homes. They are asking drivers not to drive through ponding water as they are responding to an increasing number of stalled vehicles.

“We’ve had multiple reports of vehicles being submerged. Roads impacted are rapidly changing - one that was dry yesterday may have water today. North Port continues to be in a “red zone” for driving. Stay home and keep the roadways clear,” reads a post from the city.

