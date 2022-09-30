North Port neighborhoods deal with aftermath flooding of Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - La France Avenue, at the corner of Sumter Boulevard in North Port, is still flooded following Hurricane Ian. The street has water levels as high as some of the mailboxes with the water traveling up into residents’ front lawns.

The Valentin family placed sandbags on the roof of their house to help protect weak spots from leaking. The family is currently without power and said the water levels on the street continued to rise slowly into their front yard.

They say the sounds of the storm were the scariest thing they had to deal with. The family just moved here five years ago from Puerto Rico and survived Hurricane Maria. One of their daughters said Hurricane Ian reminded her of her time growing up in Puerto Rico and experiencing Maria.

“My thoughts were thinking how I could be safe and protect my little siblings,” said Karla Valentin. “At the same time, it was very scary for me because when I was little I went through this same thing with the sounds and everything and so it was very scary.”

