Myakka City woman killed when ATV overturns

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old woman was killed early Friday when the the ATV she was riding in overturned, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a loaded six-passenger ATV was heading east at about 1:45 a.m. on a shell road on private property off of Verna Bethany Road.

The ATV encountered a washed-out area and overturned. As it rolled, investigators say the five passengers were thrown out of the vehicle. The ATV rolled over the victim before coming to rest. She died at the scene, troopers said. None of other people involved were injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

