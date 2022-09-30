Multiple high-water rescues underway in North Port, city confirms

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port confirms that it is conducting multiple high-water rescues after the Myakkahatchee Creek has flooded nearby communities.

Multiple agencies are coordinating efforts to rescue people from homes affected in the North Port Estates community. That area is north of I-75 and borders the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the City, says they are trying to coordinate about 500 rescues and that “it will take some time” to get everyone out.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is assisting and they are working to get their hands on as many airboats as they can to aide in the rescues.

