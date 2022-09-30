Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Missing someone after Ian? Here’s where to ask for help.


Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2 million.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you have been unable to contact someone you love in Florida following Hurricane Ian, you can request help and a welfare check.

You can fill out the form on Florida’s Division of Emergency Management’s website. While many Floridians were able to evacuate safely, some decided or were forced to shelter in place.

To aide workers. you must fill out the form with their last known location.

