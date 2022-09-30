Missing someone after Ian? Here’s where to ask for help.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you have been unable to contact someone you love in Florida following Hurricane Ian, you can request help and a welfare check.

You can fill out the form on Florida’s Division of Emergency Management’s website. While many Floridians were able to evacuate safely, some decided or were forced to shelter in place.

To aide workers. you must fill out the form with their last known location.

