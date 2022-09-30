Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County schools to be closed Oct. 3

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - All Manatee County schools will be closed Monday, Oct. 3, as crews keep working to get facilities back in shape after Hurricane Ian.

As of Sept. 30 more than 15 schools in the district are still without power. Clean-up efforts, damage repairs and restocking of food supplies at schools cannot begin until power is available, officials said.

In addition, certain infrastructure needs such as working traffic signals, need to be fully restored to safely transport students to and from schools.

Parents can keep up to date through mass notification phone calls and emails, as well as through social media sites on Facebook (@ManateeSchoolsGoodNews), and Twitter (@Manateeschools), and the district website at www.manateeschools.net under Top Stories.

