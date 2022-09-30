Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Ian strengthens back to a hurricane and heading to South Carolina

Still two months to go before the end
Ian not done yet with the U.S.
Ian not done yet with the U.S.(WWSBS)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After dumping over a foot of rain over east central Florida hurricane Ian is on the move. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm earlier today as it moved near Orland and Daytona beach. As it emerged out over the Atlantic it has once again strengthened to a cat. 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph. The same trough that turned Ian into Charlotte Harbor is now going to swing the storm into the coast of S. Carolina with wind gusts up to 100 mph by Friday afternoon or evening.

Dangerous winds and widespread power outages will once again be a big problem for folks in Georgia and South Carolina. It will then march toward the NW and bring big time flooding through the Appalachians over the upcoming weekend. It could bring downpours all the way through southern Ohio early next week.

Now that it has cleared the state and continues to move away from us we will see improving weather conditions along the west coast of Florida. We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.

The great weather will continue through the weekend and much of next week.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast
A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
Venice Theatre damaged in storm.
Venice Theatre suffers extreme damage in storm

Latest News

Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
Devastating damage from Hurricane Ian to homes and businesses in Venice and Englewood
Sarasota County EOC
Sarasota County Government provides updated info on utilities, services
DeSantis speaks about Hurricane Ian at the Emergency Operations Center
Ian death toll at 13, DeSantis talks infrastructure
In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA...
Fawcett Hospital to suspend services, transport patients