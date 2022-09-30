Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Ian death toll at 13, DeSantis talks infrastructure

Urges people to give monetary donations, instead of supplies
DeSantis speaks about Hurricane Ian at the Emergency Operations Center
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The vast majority of the damage from Hurricane Ian occurred in Ft. Myers, but Gov. Ron DeSantis says that Ian has wreaked havoc across the state of Florida. The storm has resulted in 13 deaths across the state thus far. Two of those deaths are here in Sarasota.

DeSantis, speaking in Tallahassee said that he had surveyed the damage and at present, at least 2.6 million are without power, but he says crews are working around the clock. The governor also added that at least 200,000 customers have had power restored in SWFL. In the Suncoast that includes:

62,000 in Sarasota County

33,000 in Manatee County

12,000 in Charlotte County

Some places will have to completely rebuild infrastructure completely and that will slow the process down.

FEMA is offering individual disaster assistance to storm affected areas. That help can be found here.

The governor urged financial donations to the Florida Disaster Fund. Financial donations, the governor noted, were preferable to supplies as it would allow organizations to work more freely and purchase what they need without financial limitations.

You can donate to the Florida Disaster Fund by clicking here.

