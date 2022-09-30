Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Englewood residents pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian

Devastating damage in Englewood from Hurricane Ian.
Devastating damage in Englewood from Hurricane Ian.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Devastating damage is now the reality for residents of the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood. Many of the homes were torn apart.

“The roof is peeled off and then it rained, it filled the whole house full of rain and it’s all wet on the inside,” said James Harden, a Brook to Bay resident.

Harden gave ABC7 a look inside his home. His entertainment room was completely obliterated.

“It’s hard, you don’t know where to start as far as what I have to do with making a claim,” said Harden.

One of Harden’s neighbors, 92-year-old Paul Ellis was in shock over what he came back home to. He had other family members living in this development as well.

“Totally unbelievable disaster, it’s unbelievable,” said Ellis. “Home is almost all gone, this is just a terrible feeling.”

The further South you go in Englewood, the more damage that you see. That includes businesses.

There has been no cell or internet service in those areas impacted. Lots of people are gathering outside of the Walmart on McCall Road just to be able to connect.

“To reach out to everybody, just to let everybody know that we’re ok,” said Susan Watterson, a Rotonda resident. “Kind of see what’s going on, finally able to reach friends and family to make sure everybody’s ok.”

One homeowner on Wright Street had a huge tree come down right in front of his home, blocking the front door. That homeowner said he’s not looking forward to the work ahead, but it has to be done.

“Being able to open the front door is the first priority, I don’t know, I’m just going to start picking stuff up,” said Joseph Bogutski.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
Venice Theatre damaged in storm.
Venice Theatre suffers extreme damage in storm
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
The bridges to Siesta Key and Longboat Key are still closed Thursday.
Bridges to Siesta Key still closed; bus service still suspended
Power update
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast

Latest News

Rescuers help residents trapped by rising water in North Port Friday morning.
Crews continue evacuations in North Port, City recommends voluntary evacuations if possible
Sarasota County deputies saw this downed tree Wednesday on Stone Ridge Trail.
Sarasota County Government issues its Friday update on Hurricane Ian
A purple alert has been issued for Norman Shadd.
Purple alert issued on behalf of missing Sarasota man
WWSB Generic Stock 1
U.S. 41 closed in both directions across Charlotte Harbor