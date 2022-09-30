Englewood residents pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Devastating damage is now the reality for residents of the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood. Many of the homes were torn apart.

“The roof is peeled off and then it rained, it filled the whole house full of rain and it’s all wet on the inside,” said James Harden, a Brook to Bay resident.

Harden gave ABC7 a look inside his home. His entertainment room was completely obliterated.

“It’s hard, you don’t know where to start as far as what I have to do with making a claim,” said Harden.

One of Harden’s neighbors, 92-year-old Paul Ellis was in shock over what he came back home to. He had other family members living in this development as well.

“Totally unbelievable disaster, it’s unbelievable,” said Ellis. “Home is almost all gone, this is just a terrible feeling.”

The further South you go in Englewood, the more damage that you see. That includes businesses.

There has been no cell or internet service in those areas impacted. Lots of people are gathering outside of the Walmart on McCall Road just to be able to connect.

“To reach out to everybody, just to let everybody know that we’re ok,” said Susan Watterson, a Rotonda resident. “Kind of see what’s going on, finally able to reach friends and family to make sure everybody’s ok.”

One homeowner on Wright Street had a huge tree come down right in front of his home, blocking the front door. That homeowner said he’s not looking forward to the work ahead, but it has to be done.

“Being able to open the front door is the first priority, I don’t know, I’m just going to start picking stuff up,” said Joseph Bogutski.

