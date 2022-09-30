Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Devastating damage from Hurricane Ian to homes and businesses in Venice and Englewood

Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds of around 120 miles per hour damaged homes and businesses up and down the Suncoast and uprooted trees.

“It was just like they say at times it was like listening to a train coming your way,” said Bruno Mollica, a Venice resident. “Low and behold after I heard a big boom, I looked out the window and saw this right here.”

What Mollica saw was the destruction of the historic Venice Theatre. The force of Hurricane Ian tearing a part the back side of the building.

“It’s one of the hardest challenges we will have faced in our 73 years, it’s a pretty devastating loss,” said Murray Chase, Producing Executive Director of the Venice Theatre.

There’s optimism the theatre will rise up from this damaging blow, stronger and better than ever before. The Venice Ranch Mobile Home Park, like many others throughout the area, taking a hard hit as well.

“You don’t expect this, you always expect the storm.... but this one was big,” said Jeff Edwards, a Venice Ranch resident.

Business owners like Jim Long of Cormick’s in Venice was having to deal with damage to his business and concerns with his home.

“It’s overwhelming, like everybody I’m not sure where to start,” said Long.

Just south of Venice, Englewood was near the eye of this monster storm. A huge tree ending up on top of the home of one of the residents.

“This was like Charley on steroids, it was a lot more intense,” said Kaila Schlake, an Englewood resident.

Residents are hoping and praying they never have to go through this type of storm ever again.

“It was more just the sound of the wind and the unknown,” said Ernie Bago, a Venice resident.

Cleanup of the big mess is now underway. That’s something that will be going on in the weeks and months ahead.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast
A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
Venice Theatre damaged in storm.
Venice Theatre suffers extreme damage in storm

Latest News

Ian not done yet with the U.S.
Ian strengthens back to a hurricane and heading to South Carolina
Sarasota County EOC
Sarasota County Government provides updated info on utilities, services
DeSantis speaks about Hurricane Ian at the Emergency Operations Center
Ian death toll at 13, DeSantis talks infrastructure
In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA...
Fawcett Hospital to suspend services, transport patients