Crews continue evacuations in North Port

Rescuers help residents trapped by rising water in North Port Friday morning.
Rescuers help residents trapped by rising water in North Port Friday morning.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescue crews in North Port have been going back and forth constantly, with air boats, to find people stranded in communities affected by high water.

Myakkahatchee Creek is flooding several nearby communities.

Police also been dealing with drivers who accidentally get stranded. People attempting to make it out of the area have also been dealing with significant backups on I-75.

In the meantime, North Port Police have asked for patience as it will take some time to evacuate everyone.

Having to deal with drivers that don’t get stranded from driving in ponding water is also helpful.

