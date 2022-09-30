City of North Port officials place curfew on residents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is placing a curfew on the city to ensure residents’ safety during the clean-up phase of Hurricane Ian. The curfew is from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. with exceptions for those traveling for work.

Emergency Manager Michael Ryan asks that drivers in town continue to stay vigilant.

“Roadways are still covered, there is much debris upon the roadways, it’s very difficult during the day to just get around and at night it’s just plain dangerous,” said Ryan. “So we’re asking people to stay off the roads and it also allows access for our emergency vehicles.”

According to city officials, the hurricane took out one of the city’s water mains and city employees are working hard to make repairs and give residents clean water again. Emergency response teams are also out assessing damages across the city, including critical infrastructure like power lines and roads.

