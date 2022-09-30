All Faiths Food Bank to distribute water, food

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank – the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties – is one of the lead emergency response organizations in Sarasota and DeSoto counties and the State of Florida.

All Faiths Food bank has announced the following three locations in Sarasota as distribution sites for food and water:

Church of the Palms (3224 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota): Friday, September 30, 12-5 p.m.

All Faiths Food Bank (8171 Blaikie Ct, Sarasota – within 5 miles of I-75, off exit 210): Friday, September 30, 4-6 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church (2256 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota): Saturday, October 1, 9-10:30 a.m.

At this time, All Faiths Food Bank operations team members are scouting locations in North Port where distributions might be possible. Further details to be announced as they become available. In advance of the storm, water and emergency meals were delivered to the DeSoto Emergency Operations Center and the Arcadia Housing Authority.

Community members are urged to visit All Faiths Food Bank’s website (allfaithsfoodbank.org) for up-to-date additional sites.

