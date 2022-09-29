Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
The Venice Theatre suspends all activity following storm damage

Venice Theatre damaged in storm.
Venice Theatre damaged in storm.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Theatre has suspended all shows and activities indefinitely following the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Venice was struck particularly hard when the then Category 4 storm arrived. Photos from the city show the roof partially ripped off as well as damage to other parts of the building.

According to the company’s website, the show “The Revolutionists” was currently playing.

“Due to the devasting impact and damage from Hurricane Ian, Venice Theatre is suspending all activity until further notice. We will be making announcements as soon as we have more information. Thank you for your calls and messages of support. With the help of our community, we will be back stronger than ever,” the theatre said in a statement on its social media.

The Venice Theatre has been a cultural institution in the city since the 1950s. This is a developing story and ABC7 will update as more information is received.

