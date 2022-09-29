Advertise With Us
Venice Theatre suffers extreme damage in storm

Venice Theatre damaged in storm.
Venice Theatre damaged in storm.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is confirming that the Venice Theatre has suffered severe damage due to Hurricane Ian.

Venice was hit particularly hard with the then Category 4 storm. Photos from the city show the roof partially ripped off as well as damage to other parts of the building.

According to the company’s website, the show “The Revolutionists” was currently playing.

The Venice Theatre has been a cultural institution in the city since the 1950s. This is a developing story and ABC7 will update as more information is received.

