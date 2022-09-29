Advertise With Us
Venice mobile homes damaged in fire

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple mobile homes in Venice were damaged by a fire early Thursday, officials said.

City spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson says the fire broke out among homes on North Waterway Drive in Country Club Estates shortly after midnight. Venice, Nokomis and Sarasota fire crews, along with Venice police and public works responded to the fire, which was put out shortly before 3 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

