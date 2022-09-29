Traffic signals out, causing major issues and safety issues
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are working to restore lights at intersections across Manatee and Sarasota County.
EMS workers in Manatee County responded to a vehicle crash Thursday morning at an intersection with non-functioning lights. Some have been restored but others, even at major intersections, are still out.
Crews are working as fast as they can but remember to treat those lights as a 4-way stop.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.