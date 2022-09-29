Storm closes North Port emergency room

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Damage caused by Hurricane Ian has forced Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s emergency room facility in North Port to close, hospital officials said.

“We hope to be up and running as soon as possible at this location,” a notice of the SMH website said. The emergency care centers at the hospital’s Venice and Sarasota campuses Sarasota Memorial Hospital remain operational, the notice said.

First Physicians Group offices are closed through Friday to assess the condition of its facilities. The group hopes to resume normal operations on Monday.

