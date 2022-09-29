Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
SRQ to reopen Friday, check with airlines for flight status

SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has had crews assessing some damage but they should be resuming flights tomorrow.

The airport had closed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian but will reopen Friday at 9:30 a.m.

SRQ had been solely serving emergency flights coming in to the region but commercial flights will resume Sept. 30.

SRQ spokesperson Rick Piccolo tells ABC7 that individuals should check with their airline. You can check updates here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

