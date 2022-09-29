SRQ to reopen Friday, check with airlines for flight status

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has had crews assessing some damage but they should be resuming flights tomorrow.

The airport had closed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian but will reopen Friday at 9:30 a.m.

SRQ had been solely serving emergency flights coming in to the region but commercial flights will resume Sept. 30.

SRQ spokesperson Rick Piccolo tells ABC7 that individuals should check with their airline. You can check updates here.

