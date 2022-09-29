Siesta Key opens to residents, business owners

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of barrier islands in Sarasota County are now being allowed back on the keys to check on their homes, it was announced Thursday.

The John Ringling Causeway and Siesta bridges are now open, but only to residents and business owners with identification.

Water and sewer services have not yet been restored in those areas, the county warned.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.