Siesta Key opens to residents, business owners

The bridges to Siesta Key and Longboat Key are now open but restricted to residents and...
The bridges to Siesta Key and Longboat Key are now open but restricted to residents and business owners.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of barrier islands in Sarasota County are now being allowed back on the keys to check on their homes, it was announced Thursday.

The John Ringling Causeway and Siesta bridges are now open, but only to residents and business owners with identification.

Water and sewer services have not yet been restored in those areas, the county warned.

