SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of Thursday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed at least two hurricane-related deaths.

The situation is still ongoing and numbers could climb, but as of 4:30 p.m. there are two confirmed fatalities related to Hurricane Ian.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

