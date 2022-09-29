Advertise With Us
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images

A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began canvassing the county for damage after Hurricane Ian.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sharing what their “Tactical First In Teams” are seeing as they begin their pre-dawn damage assessment Thursday morning.

The teams deployed just after midnight and started clearing routes for emergency vehicles, thoroughfares to hospitals and access to lift stations. “We are out there in force, Sarasota County,” the sheriffs office said on Twitter. “Sit tight.”

