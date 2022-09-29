Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County: Siesta Key water restoration ‘top priority’

The bridges to Siesta Key and Longboat Key are still closed Thursday.
The bridges to Siesta Key and Longboat Key are still closed Thursday.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After reopening Siesta Key back up to residents, the city began working on restoring water.

Unfortunately, the process has been difficult, but the Sarasota County Government says that restoring water to that area is top priority.

The county is asking for everyone’s patience as they work toward restoration. As each area is restored, those areas will receive a boil water advisory.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast
A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
Venice Theatre damaged in storm.
Venice Theatre suffers extreme damage in storm

Latest News

A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
Sheriff: 2 hurricane-related deaths in Sarasota County
Murdock Circle Apartment Complex Captured by :Mike Densmore
Daylight reveals extent of damage left in Ian’s wake
Tropical Storm Ian
Ian, now a tropical storm, heads to Carolinas
Venice Theatre damaged in storm.
The Venice Theatre suspends all activity following storm damage