Sarasota County: Siesta Key water restoration ‘top priority’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After reopening Siesta Key back up to residents, the city began working on restoring water.

Unfortunately, the process has been difficult, but the Sarasota County Government says that restoring water to that area is top priority.

The county is asking for everyone’s patience as they work toward restoration. As each area is restored, those areas will receive a boil water advisory.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.