Sarasota City Manager Marlon Brown releases post-hurricane update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Manager Marlon Brown has released an update on the City’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

Here’s the complete statement :

It’s been a rough few days but we made it through Hurricane Ian. Based on preliminary assessments, damage to our community appears to be limited to a large number of downed trees, some downed utility lines and minor structural damage. We have fared well and our hearts go out to our neighbors to the south as we see the catastrophic images on TV and internet. The City of Sarasota will offer assistance in whatever way we can to those communities in need. A heartfelt thank you to our many employees representing every department who left their families during the storm to report to the Emergency Operations Center and coordinate our storm response and recovery. Your efforts are truly appreciated.

As we begin our recovery phase, we plan to resume regular City operations on Monday, Oct. 3, including the City Commission meeting at 9 a.m.

We anticipate residents have many questions after the storm and we’ll do our best to provide up to date information here.

