Power outages continue on the Suncoast

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers in Manatee and Charlotte Counties have power again. But 60 to 90 percent of customers are without power. Statewide over 2.5 million are without power. New outages are mainly in the eastern part of the state.

Now that steady winds are under 35 mph, crews will be able to restore power as quickly as possible.

Rainfall totals ranging from 4 inches to over 20 inches have been reported. The heaviest rains occurred in southern Sarasota County, including Venice, Osprey and North Port, also into DeSoto County. Flooding and standing pools of water will be common.

Do not drive into standing water. Do not walk through standing water, either. There is a risk of snakes in the water and downed powerlines, too.

Florida Outages
Florida Outages(Station)

