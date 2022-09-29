Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
People trapped, 2.5 million without power in the wake of Ian

Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian(KWQC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people.

It’s now aiming for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm.

One person is confirmed dead and a Florida sheriff said he believes fatalities are in the hundreds.

One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. drenched the Florida peninsula overnight.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said they still cannot access many of the people that are in need.

