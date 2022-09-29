Millions without power as Ian weakens to Category 1

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has now weakened to a Category 1 storm and will continue to weaken overnight.

Between the Florida utility companies, it is estimated close to 2 million households are without power in the state.

The storm is moving across Central Florida toward the Atlantic. In its wake, Ian has left not only catastrophic flooding behind in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, it is also leaving potential for pop-up tornadoes.

Ian has left significant structural damage in Venice and Punta Gorda. The roof of the Venice Theatre was ripped off. Storm surges of up to 6-feet were reported in Naples.

Storm surge warnings have now been issued for the Carolinas. Winds will increase across the Suncoast and stay at peak levels overnight. Heavy flooding rains will also occur with this storm.

Downed trees and power lines are being reported across the Suncoast, and power could be out in some areas for several days. Power crews do not venture out to begin repairs until peak sustained winds are lower than 35 mph. Some utility crews have been spotted headed out to assess damage. Others will wait until daylight.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.