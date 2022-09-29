Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County School set to disinfect schools used as shelters

School is expected to resume Monday, but a final decision will be issued soon
Manatee County School Board Headquarters
Manatee County School Board Headquarters
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The 17 Manatee County schools that served as shelters during Hurricane Ian will remained closed to allow for crews to come in and clean.

The schools will need to be thoroughly cleaned and prepared for instruction to resume.

Employees involved in the work to restore schools for instructional readiness will be contacted by their direct supervisors regarding those efforts.

The expectation is that school will resume on Monday morning, however a final decision on the resumption of school will be made and communicated as soon as the schools have been examined for possible damage and needed maintenance.

