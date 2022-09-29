Manatee County School set to disinfect schools used as shelters

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The 17 Manatee County schools that served as shelters during Hurricane Ian will remained closed to allow for crews to come in and clean.

The schools will need to be thoroughly cleaned and prepared for instruction to resume.

Employees involved in the work to restore schools for instructional readiness will be contacted by their direct supervisors regarding those efforts.

The expectation is that school will resume on Monday morning, however a final decision on the resumption of school will be made and communicated as soon as the schools have been examined for possible damage and needed maintenance.

