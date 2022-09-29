Manatee County lifts evacuation orders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As winds from Hurricane Ian continue to diminish, Manatee County is lifting mandatory evacuation orders which have been in effect since Tuesday morning.

Emergency evacuation shelters are being closed, and residents are being allowed to return to their homes. However, the county cautions that things have not returned to normal.

“This is not an all-clear,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes. “There are still hazards out there. And you need to understand the danger.”

Dr. Hopes already implored potential “disaster tourists” to stay home so utilities crews and damage assessment can work.

Initial assessments show that the island communities have suffered minor to moderate damages with a greater impact being felt inland in east county communities including Myakka City. Reports of fallen trees, scattered limbs and snapped power wires have been widespread across the region.

While power crews are already deploying to the area, residents are being asked to be alert for debris and downed lines.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.

