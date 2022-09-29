Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Ian, now a tropical storm, heads to Carolinas

Tropical Storm Ian
Tropical Storm Ian(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents across the Suncoast have been cleaning up their homes and helping their neighbors.

The storm will head out into the Atlantic, then curve to the northwest making a second landfall in South Carolina. A hurricane warning is in place for the entire coastline of South Carolina.

Winds for the Suncoast will still gust over 40 mph today, but conditions are much improved. Over 2.5 million people across the state are without power.

If you are in a safe situation, share photos of your damage with us.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast
A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Evacuation Guides: Know Your Level/Zone before you go!

Latest News

Hurricane Ian
People trapped, 2.5 million without power in the wake of Ian
Venice Theatre damaged in storm.
The Venice Theatre suspends all activity following storm damage
Manatee County School Board Headquarters
Manatee County School set to disinfect schools used as shelters
The bridges to Siesta Key and Longboat Key are now open but restricted to residents and...
Siesta Key reopens; boil water notice in effect until Saturday