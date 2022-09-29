Ian, now a Cat 3, leaves flash flooding, tornado warnings in its wake

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has now weakened to a Category 3 story but is still causing strong gusts of wind.

The storm is moving across Central Florida toward the Atlantic. In its wake Ian has left not only catastrophic flooding behind in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, it is also leaving potential for pop-up tornadoes.

Storm surge warnings have been issues for the Carolinas. Winds will increase across the Suncoast and stay at peak levels overnight. Heavy flooding rains will also occur with this storm.

Downed trees and power lines are being reported across the Suncoast, and power could be out in some areas for several days. Power crews do not venture out to begin repairs until peak sustained winds are lower than 35 mph.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.