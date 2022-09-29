Fawcett Hospital to suspend services, transport patients

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte will transport patients and are suspending services until further notice.

As part of this process, approximately 160 patients are being transferred to other hospitals.

Efforts have been made to contact family members in advance of the transfer. A Patient Reunification Line has been established at 844-482-4821 for family members and friends to inquire about a patient’s current location 24/7.

Fawcett transferred its sickest patients before the storm made landfall. The hospital lost a layer of its roofing to sustained high winds during the storm, which caused water leaks that impacted areas of the building.

While HCA Healthcare is committed to taking care of our patients, the organization also is committed to taking care of staff. That’s why HCA Healthcare has created The Hope Fund, to provide financial aid and resources to those impacted by a disaster, extended illness, injury, or some other difficult situation. Additionally to support its colleagues, HCA Healthcare has established hospital onsite mini-marts, fuel stations, showers and laundry services they can access to assist them with daily needs.

