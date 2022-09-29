Evacuated mainland Sarasota residents can return to their homes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents from mainland City of Sarasota can return to their homes now, city officials said Thursday morning.

Those who live on Siesta Key and Longboat Key will have a wait a few hours longer.

The Ringling Bridge and access to the barrier Islands is still closed while Utilities crews restores water service. “This will take at least several hours.,” the city announced on Twitter. Water to the barrier islands were shut off before Hurricane Ian reached Southwest Florida to protect the distribution system and resources.

“We ask that everyone be patient,” the city tweeted.

MAINLAND – Residents from mainland City of Sarasota can return to their homes now. Ringling Bridge and access to the barrier Islands is still CLOSED while our Utilities Department restores water. This will take at least several hours. We ask that everyone be patient. pic.twitter.com/DzmCpyexgy — City of Sarasota (@CityofSarasota) September 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.