Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Evacuated mainland Sarasota residents can return to their homes

Barrier islands still closed as water is being restored
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota County evacuation map.(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents from mainland City of Sarasota can return to their homes now, city officials said Thursday morning.

Those who live on Siesta Key and Longboat Key will have a wait a few hours longer.

The Ringling Bridge and access to the barrier Islands is still closed while Utilities crews restores water service. “This will take at least several hours.,” the city announced on Twitter. Water to the barrier islands were shut off before Hurricane Ian reached Southwest Florida to protect the distribution system and resources.

“We ask that everyone be patient,” the city tweeted.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast
A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Evacuation Guides: Know Your Level/Zone before you go!

Latest News

Storm closes North Port emergency room
Power update
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast
Boarded up storefronts on Anna Maria Island.
Manatee County lifts evacuation orders
thumbnail
Clearing weather for the Suncoast - Major river flooding in progress