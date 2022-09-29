Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Daylight reveals extent of damage left in Ian’s wake

Murdock Circle Apartment Complex Captured by :Mike Densmore
Murdock Circle Apartment Complex Captured by :Mike Densmore
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Daylight revealed the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian across the Suncoast.

People are slowly being let back into neighborhoods. Others are cleaning up damage to their homes and communities.

Viewers, capturing these moments have shared them with ABC7. We are Suncoast Strong and we will come back stronger than ever.

