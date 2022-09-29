Clearing weather for the Suncoast - Major river flooding in progress

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Ian continues to move east, away from the Suncoast, and weather conditions are improving. A combination of flood warnings, storm surge warnings and rip current advisories are still in effect. Wind gusts over 40 mph are still possible through the morning, but winds will steadily decrease into the afternoon. We have a slight chance of lingering showers, but mainly dry conditions are expected Thursday afternoon and into the weekend.

Record flood levels have been reported for the Peace River near Zolfo Springs. The river level was reported at a record level of 25.1 feet. The Peace River is expected to peak at 26 feet there. Flood warnings continue for much of the Suncoast for the areas that received the heaviest rain. At SRQ Airport, a record 6.67″ of rain occurred Wednesday.

