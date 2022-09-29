Advertise With Us
City of Venice still has some shelters available for residents

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice residents who have been displaced during Ian still have a few options.

According, to the City’s Official Twitter account, the following shelters are still open to those in need, with food and water available:

Taylor Ranch Elementary, 2500 Taylor Ranch Trl. (off U.S. 41)

South Venice and Phillippi Shores Elementary, 4747 S. Tamiami Trl., Sarasota.

