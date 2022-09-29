Advertise With Us
City of North Port’s water restored, boil water advisory in place

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Water service has been restored in the City of North Port.

The City thanked its utility workers for working to make crucial repairs as quickly as possible.

Be advised that some locations may experience low pressure as system adjustments are made. Continue to boil water before consumption for the next 3 days.

