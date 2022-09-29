Advertise With Us
Bridges to Siesta Key still closed; bus service still suspended

The bridges to Siesta Key and Longboat Key are still closed Thursday.
The bridges to Siesta Key and Longboat Key are still closed Thursday.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Siesta Bridge and Ringling Causeway, that lead to Siesta Key and Longboat Key, remain closed Thursday.

Sarasota Police are still on scene keeping anyone from getting onto the islands because bridges are still closed. Police said on Twitter Thursday morning that water service has not been has not been turned back on although that process is underway.

Also, Sarasota County transit service operations are canceled for Thursday. No bus service, no OnDemand, no trolley and no Paratransit services will be in operation today. For more information, visit http://scgov.net, or call 311.

