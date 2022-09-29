Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
5 a.m. update - Ian downgraded to a tropical storm

Ian cone
Ian cone(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Peak winds for Ian are 65 mph Thursday morning, making Ian a tropical storm. It is 40 miles southeast of Orlando. The storm will head out into the Atlantic, then curve to the northwest making a second landfall in South Carolina.

Winds for the Suncoast will still gust over 40 mph today, but conditions are much improved. Over 2.5 million people across the state are without power. Manatee County reporting over 172,000 without power, Sarasota County over 226,000. That number for Sarasota County indicates 3,000 customers have had power restored.

