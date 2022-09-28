WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm with windspeeds nearing that of a Category 5.

With warm water in the Gulf and in local bodies of water, like the Manatee River, Ian pulled in the water as though sucking it from the straw. Bradenton Police posted a photo of one area of the river, where they say normally there would be water.

More Causeway Bridge in Bradenton, Manatee County. Water level uncharacteristically low. #HurricanIan pic.twitter.com/PgCAwrKEAE — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) September 28, 2022

Police described the water as “uncharacteristically low.”

Dove Burton then sent incredible footage to ABC7, show the storm sucking water from the river into the air. This phenomenon serves to fuel the power of the storm when low pressure evaporates the water upward.

