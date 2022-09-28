Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Viewer videos, photos show strength of Ian

Unshakeable Squirrel hangs on to tree during Hurricane Ian
By ABC7 Staff and Melissa Ratliff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As soon as wind speeds began picking up, viewers across the Suncoast have been sending in photos and videos, telling the story of a storm in a way words cannot.

Winds began picking up around 2 a.m. in Sarasota. Hurricane Ian’s winds caused limbs to snap and power lines and transformers to spark. Video, taken by Keri Zee on Bell Meade Drive showed small explosions from a power box or transformer. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Josephine Madrid, in Sarasota, says her fence began falling early Wednesday. It was all captured on her Ring Surveillance video.

In Bradenton, police posted an eerie sight. The Manatee River had lost most of its water, another contributing source of fuel for the storm.

Michele Clancy saw a squirrel strongly holding on to a tree in Sarasota and noted that she believed the squirrel had gotten about “as much sleep as she had.” The squirrel appeared unshakeable.

A viewer named Michelle sent us footage of rising waters in Venice. Venice is nearest the eye wall and has received extreme wind and rains.

If you are in a safe place, you can submit your photos here. Never risk your safety for a good photo or video.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

