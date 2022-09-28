Venice residents and business owners concerned about Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Business owners in Venice boarding up their windows and doors on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

“I got some guys here helping me, it’s teamwork, trying to keep a good attitude,” said Mike Miller, Manager of MPS Development and Construction. “We don’t have a saw, so we didn’t have to cut too close, just get the windows covered up.”

Landfall is now expected just south of the Venice area. Many of the businesses not only protected with plywood, but also with shutters and sandbags.

“Inside the store actually bagging all of the local art, the pottery, the jewelry, getting all of the Florida python leather bagged up,” said Natalie McKinney, a downtown Venice business owner.

Some residents deciding they are going to ride out the storm at home and not evacuate. A lot of them protecting their homes as well.

“Definitely high anxiety, feel the energy buzzing around, trying to stay busy and stay calm,” said Mike Aldrich and Megan Magill, a couple from Venice.

It will be a different story in the coming hours, as the biggest hurricane threat to the area in a very long time will be making his appearance very soon.

“The last hurricane it was hyped up and really wasn’t anything much,” said Alex Pal and his friends. “But we’re actually really excited for it, no school, school was cancelled.”

Water has been shut off on Venice Island. Zones A and B are currently under mandatory evacuation orders.





