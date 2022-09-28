Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed as winds increase

Hurricane's winds close Sunshine Skyway Bridge
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed this morning, as winds from Hurricane Ian reached levels making the bridge unsafe to traffic.

The bridge closed shortly after 7 a.m., due to high winds, the Florida Highway Patrol said in an advisory.

All bridges to barrier islands in Manatee and Sarasota counties closed Tuesday night as evacuation orders were enforced.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Tampa International also ceased operations Tuesday evening.

Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said it was time to hunker down. “I urge Floridians ... to stay indoors and stay off the roads.”

As well as ABC7 broadcasts on air, on our website at mysuncoast.com, and on streaming services, you can listen to ABC7 Hurricane Ian Coverage on our local radio partner WSRQ-AM -FM LECOM Radio Bradenton 95.3, Sarasota 106.9 and Venice 91.7.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Hurricane Ian
5 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues collision course with Suncoast
Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast

Latest News

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Seek shelter: Manatee County suspends emergency services
Hurricane's winds close Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Hurricane's winds close Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Trucks line up to restore power
Power outages reported, check your status here
Hurricane Ian
Shelter in place: Ian makes way to Suncoast with 155 MPH winds