Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed as winds increase

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed this morning, as winds from Hurricane Ian reached levels making the bridge unsafe to traffic.

The bridge closed shortly after 7 a.m., due to high winds, the Florida Highway Patrol said in an advisory.

All bridges to barrier islands in Manatee and Sarasota counties closed Tuesday night as evacuation orders were enforced.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Tampa International also ceased operations Tuesday evening.

Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said it was time to hunker down. “I urge Floridians ... to stay indoors and stay off the roads.”

