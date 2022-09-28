Stay home: Agencies warn of debris in roadway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As law enforcement and emergencies agencies buckle down, officials are urging individuals to stay home.

Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody urged viewers during a phone interview with ABC7 to keep off the roadways as out of state agencies and resources move in.

“I really want to just implore people to stay in even as the storm seemingly dies down,” said Brody.

Bradenton Police posted pictures of downed trees and a dangling roadway sign. Shelter in place until the storm has passed.

