Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Stay home: Agencies warn of debris in roadway

Road sign dangling after Hurricane Ian
Road sign dangling after Hurricane Ian(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As law enforcement and emergencies agencies buckle down, officials are urging individuals to stay home.

Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody urged viewers during a phone interview with ABC7 to keep off the roadways as out of state agencies and resources move in.

“I really want to just implore people to stay in even as the storm seemingly dies down,” said Brody.

Bradenton Police posted pictures of downed trees and a dangling roadway sign. Shelter in place until the storm has passed.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Hurricane Ian
5 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues collision course with Suncoast
Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast

Latest News

Trucks line up to restore power at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.
FP&L works to restore power as outages grow statewide
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Cat 4
Ian, still a Cat 4, will pose threat to Atlantic coast
(Source: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
Curfew imposed in Charlotte County
Ian makes landfall.
LANDFALL: Ian comes ashore at Cayo Costa