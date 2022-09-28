Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Shelter in place: Ian makes way to Suncoast with 155 MPH winds

Live coverage of Ian embedded
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is headed toward the Suncoast with battering winds approaching 155 mph, nearing Category 5 strength.

Gov. Ron DeSantis noted the power of the storm at a press conference at the state’s Emergency Operation Center saying that the storm was nothing to mess with.

Officials in Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte Counties are urging residents to shelter in place.

Storm surge warnings are in effect and could be catastrophic. A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations. This is a life-threatening situation.

