Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota deputies seeing damage on increasingly dangerous roads

Sarasota County deputies saw this downed tree Wednesday on Stone Ridge Trail.
Sarasota County deputies saw this downed tree Wednesday on Stone Ridge Trail.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s office says while they are still responding to service calls, wind conditions may force the sheriff’s office to suspend service.

“This is not the time to be on the road. This is the time to hunker down and shelter in place,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. “Sit tight, stay safe, stay informed.”

At a news conference Wednesday morning at the county Emergency Operation Center, county spokeswoman Jamie Carson said once sustained wind speeds reach 45 mph, police and fire personnel will not respond to calls for aid because it is simply too dangerous to be in vehicles on area roads.

The county will send out an alert when service will be suspended, Carson said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Hurricane Ian
5 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues collision course with Suncoast
Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast

Latest News

Ian explosions in Sarasota
Sparks off Belle Meade Drive
Winds shake fence
Sparks from Ian - Josephine Madrid
Trucks line up to restore power at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.
Power outages affecting thousands along the Suncoast
Manatee County EOC
Seek shelter: Manatee County suspends emergency services