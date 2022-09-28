Sarasota deputies seeing damage on increasingly dangerous roads

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s office says while they are still responding to service calls, wind conditions may force the sheriff’s office to suspend service.

“This is not the time to be on the road. This is the time to hunker down and shelter in place,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. “Sit tight, stay safe, stay informed.”

At a news conference Wednesday morning at the county Emergency Operation Center, county spokeswoman Jamie Carson said once sustained wind speeds reach 45 mph, police and fire personnel will not respond to calls for aid because it is simply too dangerous to be in vehicles on area roads.

The county will send out an alert when service will be suspended, Carson said.

