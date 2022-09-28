Sarasota County says shelter decision must be made now

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials are urging residents if they want to find a shelter to ride out the storm, do it now.

“Time is EXTREMELY limited to get to an evacuation center,” the county announced on Twitter at 8 a.m. “Now is the time to evacuate or shelter in place. Conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly as the day continues. If you are planning to go to an evacuation center, it must be soon.”

Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a strong Category 4 storm, expected to hit Charlotte County Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.

Speaking at the state’s Emergency Operations Center, DeSantis says 40,000 homes have already lost power, but 30,000 linemen from companies all over the southeast are already working to restore power to those affected.

“This will be a nasty, nasty, two days,” he said. “It’s the real deal.”

Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said it was time to hunker down. “I urge Floridians ... to stay indoors and stay off the roads.”

Throughout the Suncoast, the wind and rain increased as the morning progressed. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed shortly after 7 a.m., due to high winds.

All local bridges to barrier islands in Manatee and Sarasota counties closed Tuesday night as evacuation order were enforced.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Tampa International also ceased operations Tuesday evening.

As well as ABC7 broadcasts on air, on our website at mysuncoast.com, and on streaming services, you can listen to ABC7 Hurricane Ian Coverage on our local radio partner WSRQ-AM -FM LECOM Radio Bradenton 95.3, Sarasota 106.9 and Venice 91.7.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.