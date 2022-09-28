Sarasota County issues shelter in place order

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has made it official: Stay where you are. Shelter in place.

The announcement was made for Sarasota County early Wednesday afternoon.

At a news conference Wednesday morning at the county Emergency Operation Center, county spokeswoman Jamie Carson said once sustained wind speeds reach 45 mph, police and fire personnel will not respond to calls for aid because it is simply too dangerous to be on the roadways.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Communications Center provides dispatch services for all law and fire agencies in Sarasota County with the exception of the North Port Police Department, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez.

“As you can imagine, it is extremely difficult for our personnel to tell a caller that fire or law is unable to respond,” Perez said in a news release.

“The winds have now reached 45 miles per hour sustained. This is a very dangerous situation to be out in, our emergency vehicles are coming off the road,” said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.

“If you dial 9-1-1, they will give you guidance over the phone but they can’t send an emergency vehicle. That’s how serious this is,” McCrane added.

“n the event of a cardiac arrest, choking, childbirth, unconscious person, or severe hemorrhage, our center’s medical director will take over the call and provide as much guidance as possible. Please stay safe and look out for one another,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

