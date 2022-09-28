Sarasota Co. officials: ‘This is the time to get to a safe location’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Emergency management officials say the time for preparation ahead of Hurricane Ian has passed.

With the early impacts of the storm are being felt on the Suncoast, officials want residents to seek shelter over the next few hours. “If you are in evacuation levels A or B . . . all coastal areas, all barrier islands, mobile home parks, RVs, or you live on a boat, don’t take chances with this storm,” said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.

McCrane warned that once winds reach 45 miles per hour, emergency vehicles will be pulled from the roads. “Get yourself and your family to a safe location,” McCrane urged.

For more information on evacuation orders, click here.

