Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota Co. officials: ‘This is the time to get to a safe location’

(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Emergency management officials say the time for preparation ahead of Hurricane Ian has passed.

With the early impacts of the storm are being felt on the Suncoast, officials want residents to seek shelter over the next few hours. “If you are in evacuation levels A or B . . . all coastal areas, all barrier islands, mobile home parks, RVs, or you live on a boat, don’t take chances with this storm,” said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.

McCrane warned that once winds reach 45 miles per hour, emergency vehicles will be pulled from the roads. “Get yourself and your family to a safe location,” McCrane urged.

For more information on evacuation orders, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County
Evacuation guides for the Suncoast
9/26 evacuation
Manatee County issues mandatory evacuation of Zone A, voluntary evacuation of Zone B
2 PM UPDATE IAN
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian entering Gulf of Mexico, heading to the Suncoast
Sarasota County evacuation map.
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
Hurricane Ian
5 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues collision course with Suncoast

Latest News

How do manatees and turtles stay safe in the storm?
Hurricane Ian
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves South-East
Hurricane Ian expected to impact Venice area.
Venice residents, business owners concerned about Hurricane Ian
FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida